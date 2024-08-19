Raheem Sterling seeks “clarity” on Chelsea future

British winger Raheem Sterling is seeking "clarity" on his future at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old didn't feature in the team's squad for their season opener Sunday (Aug. 18), and in a statement released just before kick-off, his representatives wanted answers.

Chelsea's head coach was asked at a post-match presser whether Sterling would play for the club when the transfer window closes.

"I don't know. The only thing I can say is that it was a technical decision (not to play Sterling) and in the next day, probably we will want to sit and clarify the situation but it is nothing more than that," Enzo Maresca said.

"For all the players, for the moment they are Chelsea players. If they are going to be Chelsea players, then we will try to use them but (it was) no more than technical decision."

"I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players we have. But there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave."

The Blues' squad currently consists of 42 players.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 and has made 81 appearances, scoring 19 goals.