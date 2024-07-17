Transfers: Napoli eye Lukaku as PSG consider Victor Osimhen

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku could leave AS Roma and re-join Antonio Conte as Napoli seems confident to strike a good deal with the English club.

The new Napoli head coach and the Belgian international enjoyed the wonderful 2019 season at Inter Milan with the nerazzurri sealing the title.

Conte is very keen to take the Belgian striker back on board for his new professional journey in case Victor Osimhen leaves Napoli.

According to the Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, the Nigerian striker could join PSG and the departure of Kylian Mbappé could facilitate the move; the French club should pay €130m for Osimhen’s release clause, which could possibly be reduced to €100m.

Napoli has not made an official offer to Chelsea yet, however Romelu Lukaku seems to know what his future holds.

Morata to Milan?

Spain's Euro 2024 captain Alvaro Morata is set to leave his native homeland as he nears a switch to AC Milan.

Reports have suggested that Morata has completed his medical ahead of a move away from Atletico Madrid to the Italian capital.

The 31-year-old skippered Spain to their fourth European championship title following a 2-1 win over England in the final.

It will be Morata's third stint in Serie A having had two separate spells with Juventus.