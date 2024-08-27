Osimhen's future still uncertain amid transfer rumors

Nigerian-born Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen’s future is still uncertain as rumours swirl about where he will move to next.

After four seasons at Naples --- it appears that top clubs are not rushing to sign him up – despite expectations that they would queue up to nab him.

With the transfer deadline day in sight … there is still talk about the possibility of a move to Chelsea.

The British club had baulked at the idea of paying the about 130 million dollars demanded by Napoli’s owner.

But at least one English newspaper is reporting that talks appear to be ongoing still between the two clubs.

To complicate matters, the Saudi Pro League club --- Al-Ahli --- reportedly submitted a close to 73 million dollar offer on Sunday.

And it’s being reported that Paris Saint Germain are also part of discussions to get the 25-year-old player.

But they also don’t agree on the financial terms demanded by Napoli’s owner who has been adamant about receiving the full amount of the Nigerian’s release clause.

With an exit expected shortly, Osimhen, has not been playing for Napoli so far this season.