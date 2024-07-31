Chelsea interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

British football club, Chelsea, is exploring the possibility of signing Napoli’s Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

At the same time, negotiations are continuing for Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, to join the Italian side.

He is due to return to training at Chelsea this week after having spent two seasons on loan at Inter Milan and AS Roma.

Chelsea had initially said it was not willing to pay Osimhen’s release fee from Napoli but would consider taking him on loan.

However, a potential deal for a swap of the two players could be revived.

Lukaku’s exit from the British club to Napoli would free up money on Chelsea’s wage bill, raising the possibility of a deal on Osimhen.

Football watchers say the most like scenario would see the Nigerian striker move to Chelsea on an initial loan with an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.

Both players are training away from their respective squads amid the uncertainty over their futures.