DRC: At least 16 dead in fighting between militias and rebels

Clashes between local rebels and pro-government militias in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) killed 16 villagers on Thursday, a government official said, the latest violation of a ceasefire announced to help millions of displaced people in the region.

The villagers were killed in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province , during fighting between the M23 rebel group, which is believed to be backed by neighboring Rwanda , and local Wazalendo fighters , who often fight alongside Congolese security forces, according to Isaac Kibira, an administrative official in Rutshuru.

"The M23 rebel position was attacked by the Wazalendo youth (and) unfortunately, seven civilians died ," Mr. Kibira said. A second clash in Rutshuru resulted in a vehicle being set on fire, killing nine of the passengers on board, he added.

None of the dead villagers were involved in the fighting, authorities said.

The fighting has raised new concerns about the sustainability of a ceasefire that came into effect on August 4 to end fighting in the region and provide aid to millions of people in need. Several other ceasefires announced in the past between the government and rebels have also been violated.

Eastern DRC has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources while committing massacres . The result is one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises , with more than 7 million people displaced, many beyond the reach of aid.

The most active rebel group in the region is the M23, which rose to prominence more than a decade ago when its fighters seized Goma , the largest city in eastern DRC on the border with Rwanda . It takes its name from a peace deal reached on March 23, 2009, which it accuses the Congolese government of failing to implement.

Separately, Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki of South Kivu province in eastern DRC on Thursday lifted the suspension of all mining activities, nearly a month after announcing the ban to "restore order" in the mineral-rich region.

The lifting of the ban follows meetings with mining companies and a directive to them to file tax returns and sign a pledge of transparency in the mining sector, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Many Chinese companies mine gold and other minerals in eastern DRC, where attacks on quarries and mining cooperatives are common. Last month, a militia attacked a gold mine in Ituri province, killing six Chinese miners and two Congolese soldiers.