Fighting resumes in eastern DR Congo

Fighting resumed Sunday (Aug. 25) in eastern DRC between the M23 rebels and the army.

Local media report violent clashes in Lubero, a locality near the border with Uganda.

Lubero is located on the axis that connects Butembo and Beni, further north, which are commercial hubs in the North-Kivu province.

In a press statement released on Monday (Aug. 26), the DRC army said the rebels launched their attack on army positions in the village of Kikubo in violation of a ceasefire.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ndjike Kaiko Guillaume said that Congolese authorities will refer the matter to the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism

The mechanism comprises of military experts from the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Member States, South Africa, MONUSCO and the AU.

On July 30, Angola announced a ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda.

Kinshasa has long accused Kigali of backing M23 fighers who operate in its eastern North Kivu province, an accusation Rwanda denies.