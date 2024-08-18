Congolese rumba star holds humanitarian concert in eastern DRC

Musician Fally Ipupa performed a humanitarian concert in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Thursday.

Speaking to thousands of music fans, the Congolese rumba star sent a message of support and comfort to the victims of the war in the region.

“Our thoughts are with all our brothers, our mothers, our children who are being raped, massacred everywhere. Here, we are together,” he said.

This powerful message resonates against a backdrop of tension and violence in the east of the DRC.

The star used the concert to express his solidarity with the people affected by the ongoing conflict in North Kivu province.

His call for peace was enthusiastically received by the crowd, underlining the importance of music and culture as vectors of peace and hope in difficult times.

Organised under the slogan “A candle for each life unjustly snatched”, the organisers said the event aimed to bring the community together and raise awareness of humanitarian issues in the region.

“The people are proving their resilience by turning out in droves for these kinds of events. Especially as it's a pop star, it sends out a great message to the whole world: Goma needs to live, Goma needs to breathe,” said one of the organisers, Francine Kaboya.

Fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels has led to massive population displacements, exacerbating the precarious humanitarian situation in the region.

Jacques Kyanga, a young man attending the concert, told Africanews that he thought the event, which focused on the humanitarian situation, was worth organising.

“I think that with all the influence Fally Ipupa has, when he launches a message, people are listening. At my level, I think I'm satisfied with that,” he said.

“And those who have to manage other things in relation to what's happening in the east of the DRC, everyone has to play their part. His, it's singing, it's guiding minds, it's making sure that everything goes well’.

However, there was disappointment for some fans after the second concert, due to take place on Friday evening, was cancelled for security reason.

‘We're disappointed, we're unhappy about the cancellation of the show. We've been waiting since two in the afternoon and now it’s eight in the evening and he still hasn't turned up,” said disappointed fan, Moïse Hangi.

Fally Ipupa's concert in the east of the DRC comes after his recent tour of Europe where he played to large audiences.

He was due to continue his tour in the region, performing on Saturday and Sunday in Bukavu in the province of South Kivu.