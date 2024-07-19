U.S. pledges $203M in the hopes of averting the crisis in Sudan

U.N. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. is pledging $203M in the hopes of averting the crisis in Sudan to spill over into the region.

Close to 9 million people have fled their homes, according to the United Nations, and more than 1 million have left the country. Thousands have been killed in a conflict overshadowed by the ones in Gaza and Ukraine.

“We hope this new round of aid serves as a call to action for others to follow. Partners will use this funding to build new shelter for refugees or provide cash assistance so that they can pay rent, and it will help children whose lives have been upended by conflict return to school,” among other things, Thomas-Greenfield told reporters in New York on Thursday.

“Three quarters of a million people, women and children, the very old and very young, facing famine, starvation, IPC five level conditions. People are eating dirt to survive, relying on tree leaves for nutrition,” she also said.

The war in Sudan began a little over a year ago causing tens of thousands to flee into neighboring Chad in search of safety.

The U.N. says it has asked for $2.7 billion in funding to respond to humanitarian needs but has received $155 million — or 6%.

“My call is for those who have influence on the warring parties to press them, to urge them to come to the table, because until they come to the table, the people of Sudan will continue to suffer. There is no military solution to this situation,” the ambassador also said.