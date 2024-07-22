Sudan: UAE president expresses support in call with Burhan

The President of the United Arab Emirates has expressed his country's support for Sudan and finding a solution to end the ongoing conflict there.

His comments came in a phone call on Thursday with the head of of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to the Emirati news agency, WAM.

President Mohammed ben Zayed is reported to have said the UAE is keen "to support all solutions and initiatives aimed at halting escalation and ending the crisis in Sudan."

The call is the first between the two leaders since relations between them soured last year due to the UAE's support of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with whom the Sudanese army has been at war for over a year.

A recent UN report confirmed that Abu Dhabi had supplied weapons and munitions to the RSF disguised as humanitarian aid, something which the UAE has denied.

More than 10 million have been displaced in Sudan since the conflict began and nearly 25 million people are in need of aid, according to the UN.