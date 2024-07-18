Morocco under Mohammed VI : A model of African progress? [Business Africa]

Since ascending to the throne in 1999, Mohammed VI has led Morocco through an ambitious economic and social transformation. As he celebrates 25 years on the throne on July 23rd, let's take a look at his governance.

Initially prioritizing economic development, he catalyzed major reforms to combat poverty and improve living conditions.

Under his reign, the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH) launched in 2005 mobilized significant investments in rural infrastructure, education, and healthcare, notably enhancing the country's Human Development Index (HDI).

Hicheme Lehmici, geopolitical analyst and Secretary of the International Peace Research Institute in Geneva, underscores Morocco's remarkable economic development: "Comparing Morocco's GDP elements from 1999 to today, we see GDP nearly doubled in one generation."

This growth reflects successful structural reforms and improved business climate, with significant industrial diversification making Morocco the leading African exporter of automobiles and integrated into the global aerospace industry value chains.

Simultaneously, Mohammed VI initiated educational reforms in 1999, increasing investments and improving school enrollment. The healthcare sector also saw enhancements, with expanded healthcare facilities and improved access to medical services for the population.

Hicheme Lehmici notes, "King Mohammed VI sought new strategic partnerships with China, Russia, and longstanding relations with Gulf countries." This strategy aims to diversify Morocco's alliances beyond traditional Western ties, marking a shift in foreign policy towards a more multilateral and regional approach.

Despite these achievements, persistent challenges remain, including ongoing inequalities and youth unemployment. In response, Mohammed VI launched ambitious social reforms to expand social protection and promote economic inclusion. According to Hicheme Lehmici, " (...) pockets of severe poverty constitute a significant political, economic, and social challenge."

In conclusion, Mohammed VI's reign has marked a period of significant transformation for Morocco, with notable advancements alongside persistent challenges that require attention to consolidate the country's gains.

The growing challenges of cybersecurity

Les growing cyber crime in Africa represents a major challenge for individuals, businesses, and governments, costing approximately $4 billion in 2022. Sophisticated attacks target various sectors, including critical infrastructures. Samuel Udibo, an international cyber risk consultant, points out the lack of awareness and resources in cyber security: "Historically, cyber security has not been taken seriously in Africa. Today, there is a great lack of awareness because many ministries and agencies within these organizations have not received the training, skills audits, loans, or budget."

Cyber criminals exploit vulnerabilities for personal gain, while AI is seen as a solution, despite the risks of exploitation. To counter these threats, education and investment in infrastructure are crucial, with AI potentially adding $1.2 billion to Africa's GDP by 2030 according to Franck Kié.

Nigeria: new effort to stabilize the agricultural sector

In Nigeria, conflicts between herders and farmers have led to more than 60,000 deaths since 2001, exacerbating the food crisis with food inflation reaching 41% in May, up from 25% the previous year. The parties express a common desire for peace to promote development. To resolve these tensions, a new ministry should review traditional farming practices in collaboration with local governments and other stakeholders.

Experts emphasize the need for rigorous mechanisms to ensure the effectiveness and accountability of the new ministry. President Bola Tinubu promises full support to the ministry with strict performance obligations. He envisages that effective exploitation of the livestock sector will not only contribute to food security but also export opportunities, thus reducing conflicts between herders and farmers. A report by Tesem Akende.