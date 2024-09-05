China-Africa Summit 2024: Is the 9th a turning point? {Business Africa}

This week on Business Africa: the 9th China-Africa Forum in Beijing, issues with the Maroua-Kousseri road in Cameroon, and a look at a vegetarian restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The 9th Sino-African Forum: A New Dynamic for Cooperation

The 9th Sino-African Forum, held from September 4 to 6 in Beijing, reaffirmed China's position as Africa's leading trading partner. This meeting emphasized green technologies, infrastructure, and the digital economy, with China pledging $50 billion in financial aid to the continent.

Economic advisor Rugare Mukanganga, who worked on a report dedicated to Sino-African cooperation, discussed recent developments in economic relations between China and Africa.

According to him, while Chinese investments have shown signs of slowing down compared to the promises made in 2021, expectations for the future remain high.

Challenges of the Maroua-Kousseri Road in Cameroon

The Maroua-Kousseri road, crucial for the Far North region of Cameroon, is in a state of advanced disrepair after more than ten years of deterioration.

The cost of this situation is disastrous for the local economy, leading to significant delays and increased transport costs. This road is essential for trade with Chad and Nigeria.

Burkina Faso: A Vegetarian Restaurant Challenging Traditions

In Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, K.Salad, a 100% vegetarian restaurant, is challenging traditional eating habits in Burkina Faso. This innovative restaurant offers a diverse and flavorful vegetarian cuisine, attracting curious food enthusiasts and shaking up local food norms.