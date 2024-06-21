Dr Yumkella on ensuring a fair energy transition for Africa [Interview]

The transition to renewable energy will quadruple the demand for strategic minerals used in the production of wind turbines, electric batteries, solar panels—in short, everything we need to power our daily lives.

The majority of these minerals are found in Africa.

So, how can we ensure a fair and inclusive energy transition?

We sat down with Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, co-chair of the Global Council for Responsible Transition Minerals.

Dr Kandeh Yumkella at the Paris Peace Forum Spring Meeting in Marrakech, Morocco - June 10, 2024 Cleared @Africanews

Dr Kandeh Yumkella discusses the challenges and aspirations related to natural resource extraction, governance, and energy access in Africa.

“If we put industrialization and competitiveness as major long term goals, then we will will ensure that we power our economies. Meaning: we will invest in energy infrastructure, in rail infrastructures and good ports, to improve the livelihoods in our countries.”

The co-chair of the Global Council for Responsible Transition Minerals emphasizes the importance of good governance and industrialization to leverage mineral resources sustainably for economic growth.

He stresses the need for fair treatment of workers and enforcing regulations to improve working conditions in mines.

"I see a lot of responsability resting on our governments, ourselves as governments but also as civil society. We can't complain to anybody this is the 21st century: we know it's inhumane for people to working under those conditions, we got to fix this," Dr. Yumkella insisted.

Powering Africa

Bridget Ugwe raises concerns about electricity access and the balance between industrialization and green energy transition. Dr. Yumkella advocates for a mixed approach, utilizing Africa's natural resources for affordable and sustainable power.

“Should we go more green or be fossil based? It depends on the least cost. In my country [Sierra Leone] God gave us a lot of water, hydropower. God gave us the sun, biomass. So for me it's how you mix it, that optimal mix to get affordable, reliable, sustainable power to grow your economy and also help for social inclusion and socio-economic development!”

Overall, he remains optimistic about Africa's potential if governance improves and youth are empowered to demand change.