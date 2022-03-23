Oil rich, electricity poor. What will it take to solve Nigeria's energy crisis?

Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer but the west African nation struggles to meet its energy needs, a struggle that has persisted for many decades.

On Monday, authorities in the country said they disbursed over 3.2 billion dollars to support power supply to Nigerians in the last five years. Godwin Emefiele who is head of the country’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the monies were disbursed to electricity Generating and Distribution companies to acquire equipment or to buy meters and improve electricity supply in the country.

Yet Nigerians have continued to battle poor power supply with the situation worsening last week when the country’s power grid collapsed twice causing a huge black out across most parts of the country.

A 24-hour radio station in Lagos Beat Fm went off air, announcing moments before it could not run operations into the night. Several other businesses were impacted negatively. But this is not the first time that power grid collapses in the nation of over 200 million people.

According to TheCable, there were power grid collapses in February, May, July, and August of 2021 and there have been about “206 collapses between 2010 and 2019.” So why was the power grid of last week different?

Power Grid "Full System" Collapse

Nigeria’s power generation is mostly thermal and hydro and has an installed capacity of nearly 13,000 megawatts. But for many years, authorities manage to dispatch only about 4,500 megawatts of its installed capacity. By contrast, South Africa’s total domestic electricity generation capacity is over 58,000 megawatts from all sources including coal which is by far its major energy source.

South Africa has a population of nearly 60 million according to 2020 figures and Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation, ranking tops amongst the biggest economies on the continent. When this reality is factored in, the disparity soon becomes evident and certainly not only on paper, but in the millions of homes in Nigeria that have to experience if at all any power supply- erratic daily supply at its best.

But not many would have imagined the situation to get terribly worrisome recently.

Generators could not save the situation

Despite being Africa's largest producer of crude oil, Nigeria imports almost all of its fuel because none of its four refineries is operational, a paradoxical situation.

To avoid a spike in prices at the pump, the Nigerian government massively subsidizes Premium Motor Spirit known as Petrol. The price of which is fixed at 165 naira, about 40 cents. The price of diesel is higher than petrol and usually around I dollar per litter.

In dealing with the poor electricity supply, Nigerians for several years have relied heavily on small and huge generator sets operating on these products- petrol or diesel. These imported generating sets have served as an alternative source of power for Nigerians and in some occasions the only source. So when power supply from government and private operators drop, demand for petrol and diesel shoot up.

In February, a severe fuel shortage pushed prices up to 1.50 dollars per liter on the parallel market. The national oil company - the NNPC - announced that 100 million litres of adulterated petrol had been imported by mistake prompting a withdrawal from the market.

A delay in cargo ships carrying refined oil due to the war in Ukraine was also blamed for the shortage. Long queues flowing onto the roads soon lined filling stations across the country for days and weeks, climaxing into a huge almost nationwide black out last week.