COP29: What next for Africa's energy transition?

Africa stands at a crossroads in the global energy transition. With over 600 million people lacking access to electricity and a billion without clean cooking solutions, the continent faces a dual challenge: addressing its energy needs while navigating the climate crisis. Mohammed Diyo, Director of Policy for Africa at a climate and energy think tank in Nairobi, believes the solution lies in Africa taking charge of its resources and strategic potential.

Wealthier nations, including China and European countries, extract resources from Africa to produce finished goods, gaining a competitive advantage while Africa remains at the lowest rungs of the industrialization ladder.

As the world looks to COP29 and beyond, the message is clear: Africa’s energy transition requires cooperation, innovation, and a united front. It’s time for Africa to come together—and lead.