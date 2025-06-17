Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

People cross from Iran into Azerbaijan as Israel's attacks continue

Slovakian citizens and citizens of other countries arrive at Bratislava Airport in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, June 16, 2025, after being evacuated from Amman, Jordan   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Israel Iran conflict

Azerbaijani media reports said that following the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia from Iran, citizens of Portugal, the Philippines, Finland, and some other countries have crossed the Astara border checkpoint and headed to the airport in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital.

Russia's Embassy in Iran said in the statement that more than 200 people, including families of the embassy staff and artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra, crossed the Astara border checkpoint in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

More than 300 Russian citizens were evacuated over the weekend, the statement said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade said that 41 of its citizens, including family members of its diplomats in Iran, have also returned to Azerbaijan.

He said that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in Iran have continued to operate as usual.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..