People cross from Iran into Azerbaijan as Israel's attacks continue

Azerbaijani media reports said that following the evacuation of citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia from Iran, citizens of Portugal, the Philippines, Finland, and some other countries have crossed the Astara border checkpoint and headed to the airport in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital.

Russia's Embassy in Iran said in the statement that more than 200 people, including families of the embassy staff and artists of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra, crossed the Astara border checkpoint in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

More than 300 Russian citizens were evacuated over the weekend, the statement said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade said that 41 of its citizens, including family members of its diplomats in Iran, have also returned to Azerbaijan.

He said that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions in Iran have continued to operate as usual.