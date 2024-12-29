Putin apologises over Azerbaijan Airlines crash, but Russia does not claim responsibility

Speaking to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised for the recent Azerbaijan Airlines crash, but stopped short of taking the blame.

The incident unfolded in Russian airspace; Putin said it occurred when air defence systems were intercepting Ukrainian drones.

The commercial jet is thought to have attempted touch down in Chechnya but was forced to divert. It then crash-landed in Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of 38 of the 67 on board.

Putin made no admission as to whether the plane had been hit by Russian rockets; both leaders say a thorough investigation is required.

Russian aviation authorities described the situation in the area as '‘very complicated’' due to Ukrainian strikes.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, has argued that the damage to the aircraft was ‘’very reminiscent of an air defence missile strike", and has called for answers from Russia.