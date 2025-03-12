Fatoumata Maiga: A woman leading Mali’s fight for peace

*As the world celebrates International Women's Day 2025 under the theme “Accelerate Action”, Fatoumata Maiga’s story stands as a testament to the power of women in shaping peace and security in conflict zones.*

Maiga, a longtime activist and founder of the Association Defund Police Initiative to Pay, has dedicated her life to combating the proliferation of weapons in Mali. “You can't build peace in an environment of violence,” she says. “Our goal is to see how people can resolve their differences without using weapons.”

Born into a military family, Maiga experienced the brutal realities of conflict firsthand. One of her most haunting memories dates back to 2018, when explosions in Gao left devastation in their wake. “Buildings collapsed. People were gutted. It was blood, flesh, pain everywhere,” she recalls.

Her experiences fuel her mission to educate women on the dangers of unchecked arms, revealing how firearms and explosives are often stored in homes, posing grave risks. “Women must be active in peace efforts,” she insists. “Until now, many have not realized the serious risks of weapons in the hands of non-professionals.”

Beyond raising awareness, Maiga works closely with communities to disarm conflict zones and advocate for sustainable peace. She believes true security can only be achieved when women are included in decision-making and rebuilding efforts.

Her tireless efforts embody the spirit of “Accelerate Action", proving that women are not just victims of war but vital to securing peace and rebuilding nations ravaged by conflict.