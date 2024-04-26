Kenya Airways protests arrest, detention of its staff in DRC

Kenya Airways (KQ) has accused the Democratic Republic of Congo's army of keeping two of its workers in custody, ignoring a court's decision to set them free.

The employees were arrested last Friday by DR Congo's military intelligence unit for allegedly lacking proper customs documents for valuable cargo, according to reports.

Despite KQ's explanation that they didn't accept the cargo due to incomplete paperwork, the military detained them until Tuesday.

Although a court ordered their release on Thursday for ongoing investigations, they're still held without communication by the military intelligence unit.

KQ also reported that their phones were confiscated during the arrest. The content of the cargo remains unknown, and DR Congo authorities haven't commented yet.