Kenya Airways protests arrest, detention of its staff in DRC

Kenya
Kenya Airways (KQ) has accused the Democratic Republic of Congo's army of keeping two of its workers in custody, ignoring a court's decision to set them free.
The employees were arrested last Friday by DR Congo's military intelligence unit for allegedly lacking proper customs documents for valuable cargo, according to reports.
Despite KQ's explanation that they didn't accept the cargo due to incomplete paperwork, the military detained them until Tuesday.
Although a court ordered their release on Thursday for ongoing investigations, they're still held without communication by the military intelligence unit.
KQ also reported that their phones were confiscated during the arrest. The content of the cargo remains unknown, and DR Congo authorities haven't commented yet.
01:49
Kenya: Climate activists march against fossil fuel industry
01:08
Burkina Faso expels three French diplomats for 'subversive activities'
01:35
UN chief appeals for more attention for eastern DRC
01:31
Reaction: 4 sentenced to death for the assassination of Chokri Belaid in Tunisia
01:19
DR Congo’s conflict-driven hunger crisis worsens as violence in east surges
01:46
ICRC chief urges warring parties in the eastern DRC to exercise constraint