Nigeria: Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr prayers

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers in Nigeria on Wednesday gathered to hold prayers for Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

The holiday is celebrated by Muslims around the world following the month-long period of fasting which is scheduled each year according to the lunar calendar.

Eid al-Fitr takes place the day after the new moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan.

25-year-old Baraka Imam said she could not contain her excitement following the end of the Holy month.

“This day is very-very important to me because it comes once in every year. So, it’s very-very important to me, am so excited like I can’t even express my feeling, am just so excited about it”, said Baraka Imam.

Muslims believe that fasting during Ramadan teaches self-discipline, self-control, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

For Muslims, increased prayer, recitation of the Quran and acts of charity are also important during the month.

“The time you fast in the month of Ramadan, is expected that all those good deeds that you have been practicing in the one month, you should be able to continue with those good deeds in subsequent months”, said public servant Saliu Aminu-Shafi.

Between 80 to 85 million Nigerians identify as Muslim, accounting for about 50 per cent of the population.

