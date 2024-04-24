Muslim child beaten for allegedly attending church prayers

Authorities in eastern Uganda have detained seven members of a Muslim family following accusations of assaulting an 18-year-old girl who reportedly attended a church service, the police say.

According to police statements, the girl was subjected to 100 lashes with a cane by her uncle, while five other uncles restrained her during the ordeal. The distressing footage of the incident circulated widely on social media, prompting strong condemnation from Ugandans.

The family, including the primary guardian aunt, has been taken into custody pending further investigations. Samuel Semewo, acting regional police spokesperson, emphasized that the family members involved would face potential charges of assault or torture. He noted the girl's condition as "slowly recovering pending medical examinations" after the alleged assault.

A local representative of the national Muslim governing body denounced the incident as "barbaric and inhumane," emphasizing that such actions do not align with the principles of Islam. Despite the ongoing investigation, the family has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations.