Cameroon soccer federation “astonished” to learn sports ministry has hired national team coach

By AP

Cameroon

Cameroon’s football federation expressed its “great astonishment” after learning that the sports ministry had hired Marc Brys as the new coach of the country’s national team.

The Belgian succeeds Rigobert Song, whose contract expired after the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and was not renewed.

Football star Samuel Eto'o heads the national football federation.

“The Cameroonian Football Federation learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, of the appointment to positions of responsibility within the National Senior Men’s Football Selection,” a federation statement said.

It said the decision was made “unilaterally” and expressed its “great astonishment at this act which is contrary to the terms of Decree No. 2014/384 of September 26, 2014 relating to the organization and operation of national football teams.”

The federation said it was trying “to shed light on this regrettable situation.”

Song led the Indomitable Lions to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

