CAF to investigate Samuel Eto'o over improper conduct as FECAFOOT President

By Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

Africa's football governing body, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has received a formal complaint from stakeholders of Cameroonian football over the conduct of FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o.

According to CAF, the group has requested the confederation to investigate the activities of the former Barcelona star.

Eto'o's reign as boss of the Cameroonian Football Federation has been marred with controversies, with some members of the association calling for his resignation.

"CAF has received written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders to look into and investigate certain alleged improper conduct by Mr. Samuel Eto’o who is President of the Fédération Camerounaise de Football (“FECAFOOT”)," a statement from CAF read.

"CAF is looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the CAF Statutes and Regulations. Whilst the allegations are prima facie serious, Mr. Samuel Eto’o is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.

"CAF will make no further announcement while the investigations are ongoing and will only make public statements when the proceedings have come to an end."

