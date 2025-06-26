Welcome to Africanews

Judges grill former Haitian PM over 2021 assassination of president

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Haiti

Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph came under fire Wednesday as judges investigating the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse questioned suspects in the case.

Moïse was shot dead when armed men broke into his bedroom in July of that year, in a raid that left the former first lady injured.

Joseph and Moïse’s widow, Martine Moise, were indicted last year after a judge accused them of complicity and criminal association.

Both have repeatedly denied those accusations and Joseph on Wednesday called the judge’s report that indicted him “political, unfair, and flawed”.

It was the first time Joseph has testified since attorneys for some suspects successfully appealed a court ruling that there was sufficient evidence to hold a trial.

Since then, many questions have remained unanswered despite a new investigation.

On Wednesday, Joseph was grilled by the judges for several hours, repeating that he did not take part in the plot to assassinate the president.

They asked him how it was possible that he did not know about it, given that as prime minister, he presided over Haiti’s National Police High Council.

“Everyone including myself, finds it rather curious that a head of state was assassinated in his home without any reaction from his guards,” Joseph said.

None of Moise’s protectors were injured in the attack.

The judges are trying to determine whether there is enough evidence to warrant a trial for the 20 suspects held in the troubled Caribbean country.

Joseph also denied knowing Haitian-Americans James Solages, a key suspect, and Christian Emmanuel Sanon.

The latter, a pastor, doctor, and failed businessman saw himself as Haiti’s new leader and thought that Jovenel Moïse was only going to be arrested.

Both men are awaiting trial in a federal court in the United States, where Martine Moïse is expected to testify.

Judges in Haiti also called on Martine Moïse to return to Haiti to testify, but she is not expected to do so.

