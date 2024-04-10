Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: Sports ministry signs new coach, controversy endures

Cameroon's Pierre Kunde walks on the pitch during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Dec. 2, 2022.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Cameroon

How will the trial of strength which opposes Cameroon's governing body of football FECAFOOT and the state end?

Marc Brys, the coach named by the ministry of sports was officially signed in for at least 2 years.

He was expected to start a review of sports infrastructure on Tuesday as he eyes the preparation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the president of Fecafoot did not attend the signing ceremony.

In a statement released last week, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o expressed his astonishment at FECAFOOT's exclusion from the decision to hire Mark Brys, a Belgian football manager and former player. The 61-year-old has never headed a national team.

In Cameroon, the state pays the salary of the coach.

However, according to FIFA regulations, the signatures of the FECAFOOT and the Sports minister are required when a new coach is hired.

Speculations have been rife as to what Eto'o will do. Some have claimed that he would name another coach.

As the Indomitable Lions await a conclusion to the dispute, all eyes are on the June 7th fixture that will pit Cameroon against Cape Verde.

Additional sources • CRTV web - Xinhua

