Cameroon: 52 footballers suspended for “double identity”

A member of Cameroon's African Cup of Nations squad is among 52 players who face being excluded from the playoffs for the country's premier national championship due to irregularities in their registration.

Wilfried Nathan Douala and 51 other players considered by the Cameroonian Football Federation to have a "double identity" lied about their age and were suspended, French channel RMC and Cameroonian media reported on Monday.

Only one club – Yong Sports Academy – has had 13 players highlighted for suspension or dual identity.

The federation published on Sunday the lists of teams participating in the qualifiers which are due to begin on Friday, with the names of 52 players highlighted in red for "double identity".

Douala, who plays for Victoria United FC, is 17 years old according to his registration.