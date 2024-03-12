Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon: 52 footballers suspended for “double identity”

Cameroon fans before the Africa Cup of Nations football semi-final against Ghana at the Stade de Rénovation in Franceville   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Cameroon

A member of Cameroon's African Cup of Nations squad is among 52 players who face being excluded from the playoffs for the country's premier national championship due to irregularities in their registration.

Wilfried Nathan Douala and 51 other players considered by the Cameroonian Football Federation to have a "double identity" lied about their age and were suspended, French channel RMC and Cameroonian media reported on Monday.

Only one club – Yong Sports Academy – has had 13 players highlighted for suspension or dual identity.

The federation published on Sunday the lists of teams participating in the qualifiers which are due to begin on Friday, with the names of 52 players highlighted in red for "double identity".

Douala, who plays for Victoria United FC, is 17 years old according to his registration.

