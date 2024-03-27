FIFA Series: First-ever edition ends

**Algeria hosted some of the fixtures of the inaugural FIFA Series.

The FIFA Series which ended on March 26th consists of international friendly matches that are contested by national teams from all six confederations, who do not normally have the opportunity to play each other.

The pilot edition featured the national teams of 24 FIFA Member Associations. Algerian forward Yacine Brahimi hailed a positive initiative.

"For this first (FIFA) series I think it’s a big step forward for us Algerians to be welcoming countries from different continents, giving us the chance to show the African continent in a good light, to showcase what Algerian football is, the structures that there are here. We’re really proud," he said.

"It’s also a challenge for us as the Algerian side to play against sides from South America and South Africa, who we already know. It’ll allow us to go up against a different style of football, so I think it’s great for the future."

The FIFA Series sees four national teams from different confederations competing against each other in a single host country.

10th in the standings, Croatia was the best ranked team featured in the series; Sri Lanka the lowest-ranked national side, sitting 204th out of 210 teams.

The FIFA Series aims to accelerate progress for national teams who rarely play outside their own continent. Some will have their travel costs paid by FIFA.

9 African teams played in five countries across three continents.

The next FIFA Series in March 2026 is intended to include higher-ranked teams.

The FIFA Series project was revealed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by the governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino. He has targeted raising the level of play in countries outside soccer’s power bases of Europe and South America and making World Cups more competitive.