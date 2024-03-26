Vinicius Jr's emotional response highlights ongoing battle against racism in football

Brazilian football sensation Vinicius Jr found himself overwhelmed with emotion as he addressed the persistent issue of racism in football, particularly his experiences while playing for Real Madrid.

During a press conference on Monday, the 23-year-old struggled to contain his tears as he opened up about the challenges he faces due to racial abuse.

"I arrive at every game with my head focused on the game in order to do my best for my team but that's not always possible. I need to focus really hard. Every day," Vinicius expressed, his voice trembling with emotion. "I'm sorry. I just want to play football. I just want to play. I just want to do whatever I can for my club and for my family."

Having joined Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius Jr has sadly become a target of racist abuse on multiple occasions, highlighting the deep-rooted issue that continues to plague the footballing world.

"I've never really thought about leaving, because if I leave I'm giving these racists what they actually want," Vinicius declared defiantly in Spanish. "So I'm going to stay here, fighting, playing in the best club in the world, winning titles, scoring many goals, and they'll have to see my face even more because I'm only evolving, playing football and bringing joy to my people."

Despite the challenges and discrimination, he remains resolute in his commitment to his team and his passion for the game.

As Vinicius prepares for his second international friendly with the Brazilian national team, set to face Spain at the iconic Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday evening, his determination to overcome racism serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing battle for equality in football.