Algeria: Vladimir Petkovic ready for new challenge as head coach

Vladimir Petkovic said he is ready for his 'new challenge' as head coach of Algeria as he was presented to the media on Monday.

The 60-year-old led Switzerland to the World Cup twice and is looking forward to doing the same with Algeria as they fight for a spot to qualify for the next 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Bosnian arrived on Sunday to Algiers to begin his adventure with the Desert Foxes as his first-time training in Africa.

''In my previous experiences, I had a lot of African players, but now the football is at an international level" Petkovic said during his unveiling in Algiers.

Petkovic's first official challenges will be against Guinea and Uganda in June for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes started their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with two victories, against Somalia and Mozambique.

Algeria won their second AFCON title in Egypt in 2019 but were then sent packing in the group stage at the last two editions.