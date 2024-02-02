Nigeria, Angola gear towards AFCON quarter-finals kick off

Nigeria and Angola kick off the AFCON quarter-finals on Friday (Feb. 02) at 5 PM GMT.

The tie pits the highest ranked FIFA team still in the competition, against the lowest ranked.

The Super Eagles beat rivals Cameroon in the round of 16 while Angola eliminated Namibia to make history by recording a first victory in the tournament's knockout stage.

Led by Pedro Goncalves Angola surprisingly topped Group D, after a draw with Algeria, and victories over Mauritania and Burkina Faso.

Three times champions Nigeria and their star Victor Osimhen are favourites.

But underdogs have shaken up the 34th edition of AFCON as most pre-tournament favourites miss out on quarterfinals.

According to CAF, Nigeria's coach Jose Peseiro predicts "a tough match" and promised his side "will bring commitment and sacrifice to try to overcome Angola's great team"

The names of the four teams still standing a chance to lift the trophy will be known by Saturday night.

The last quarter-finals match will oppose South Africa to Cape Verde and kick off at 8 PM GMT Saturday.