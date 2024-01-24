AFCON: Cameroon through to last-16 after win over Gambia

Ivory Coast
Cameroon have qualified for the last-16 in AFCON, after a thrilling match against Gambia on Tuesday.
The Cameroonian Lions took a late lead in the match with two goals against the Scorpions, ending with a score of 3 goals to 2.
Cameroon are now in second place, behind Senegal in first, while Guinea take third and Gambia are eliminated.
Ivory Coast will have to wait to see if they qualify, while Ghana are already out.
Tuesday's match between the five-time champions Cameroon and Gambia was a hard-fought battle between the two. A 93rd-minute goal by the Scorpions appeared to end the Cameroonian dream until it was ruled out as a handball.
Christopher Wooh scored a dramatic goal in stoppage-time to put his team through to a last-16 match with Nigeria in Abidjan on Saturday.
