47 journalists jailed in sub-Saharan Africa

The recent report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) paints a bleak picture for sub-Saharan Africa. The number of incarcerated journalists has risen from 31 in 2022 to 47 as of December 1, 2023.

CPJ ranks Eritrea at the forefront of press freedom violators in Africa, with 16 journalists behind bars. The country holds the seventh position globally for the longest-standing cases of imprisoned journalists without any charges.

The CPJ report indicates that Ethiopia follows Eritrea, with 8 journalists in detention, and Cameroon with 6.

According to the report, the number of imprisoned Ethiopian journalists reflects the challenging media environment in the East African country.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala languishes in a communal cell at the notorious Makala prison in Kinshasa.

CPJ expresses concern about the lack of global attention to the plight of this correspondent for Jeune Afrique and Reuters, as well as all other journalists incarcerated in African prisons.