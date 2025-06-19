Police officers accused of shooting Nairobi hawker remanded in custody for 15 days

Two police officers accused of shooting and wounding a street hawker were arraigned in a Nairobi court on Thursday and remanded into custody while detectives complete their investigation.

The defendants are accused of shooting 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki on Tuesday during street protests over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Kariuki's shooting has added to the growing anger against police brutality in the country.

Ojwang was arrested on June 6 in western Kenya for what police called publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media.

Police attributed his death to him “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

As hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Nairobi, Kariuki is believed to have been caught up in a confrontation with two officers. One officer, who had concealed his face with a mask, shot him in the head as he walked away.

The officers will remain in custody until July 3.

During their court appearance, they concealed their faces with masks, sparking complaints from activists.

History of police brutality

Kenya has a history of police brutality, and President William Ruto previously vowed to end it, along with extrajudicial killings.

Last year, several activists and protesters were abducted and killed by Kenyan police during protests against tax hikes. The demonstrations led to calls for Ruto’s removal.