AFCON 2023: Mauritania eliminates Algeria in the 1st round

Algeria was eliminated in the first round of the AFCON after its surprise defeat against Mauritania. The Mourabitounes will play in the round of 16 of the African Cup for the first time in their history.

Algeria 's failure is equal to the feat achieved by Mauritania.

The Fennecs were eliminated in the first round of the **Africa Cup of Nations **after being beaten at the Bouaké stadium by the Mauritanians (1-0) who will participate for the very first time in their history in the eighth final of the competition.

A new misstep for the Riyad Mahrez generation coached by Djamel Belmadi.

A draw was enough for the Fennecs to reach the round of 16. But if they partly dominated the match, it was without success. They seemed both uncoordinated and feverish.

The Fennecs, 2019 African champions, had already finished last in their group at AFCON-2022 .

They also failed in the World Cup play-offs against Cameroon (1-0/1-2 ap).

For Mauritania, on the other hand, the feat is historic. The team reached the round of 16 by beating a neighbour to whom it had until now always lost.