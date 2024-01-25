US: Blinken lands in Angola

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in the Angolan capital Luanda on Wednesday evening as he continued his tour of African nations.

Angola is Blinken's last stop, after visiting Cape Verde, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Luanda has seen relations with Washington warm following a period of estrangement during the Cold War era.

The United States established diplomatic relations with Angola in 1993, and the two countries have since worked together to address conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken told officials during his visit to Nigeria that the U.S. will continue to support Nigeria and other regional partners in their efforts to help stabilize the region.

His comments come as a number of crises and recent coups threaten the continent's stability.

The tour is being held as part of US President Joe Biden's attempt to tout America as the continent's key economic and security ally at times of regional and international crises.

It has focused on trade, security and the promotion of democracy .