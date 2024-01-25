Kenya: pro-Palestine protesters targeted by police

Human rights activists in Kenya who held a protest in solidarity with Palestinians on Thursday were hit with teargas by police in Nairobi.

The protest in the Kenyan capital, which reportedly had been given permission via permit, was dispersed by police and some of the activists were arrested.

Lali Yusuf, one of the protesters, said the protest in Nairobi had been given permission via permit, but that they "were targeted with tear gas and threatening by the police and some of our colleagues have been arrested."

The protest came as the German foreign minister was in the country during a four-day tour of Africa.

Germany is a strong supporter of Israel's military operations in Gaza and is set to intervene in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Over 25,700 people have been reported killed and another 63,000 wounded in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants which killed 1,200 people.