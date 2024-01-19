Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt's game against Ghana at Africa Cup

Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the end of the first half of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field while play continued at the other end, then indicated he couldn't continue when the team's medical staff went to treat him. He appeared to hold the back of his left thigh.

Egypt coach Rui Vitória said after the teams' 2-2 draw in Group B that the extent of the injury was unclear.

"Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious," Vitória said.

Salah himself did not stop to speak to journalists in the mixed zone after the game, though he smiled and seemed able to walk without difficulty.

Some Ghana fans cheered when Salah, the most high-profile player in the tournament, left the field to be replaced by Mostafa Fathi in the second minute of first-half injury time. He handed the captain's armband to defender Ahmed Hegazi.

It got worse for Egypt when Mohammed Kudus scored Ghana's opening goal just a minute later for a 1-0 halftime lead. Egypt ultimately twice came from behind to draw.

The "Pharaohs" have yet to win a game at the Africa Cup. Egypt was second on two points behind group leader Cape Verde. Cape Verde and Mozambique play their second game of the tournament Friday. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing.