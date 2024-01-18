AFCON 2023 : Zambia hold neighbours DR Congo in 1-1 draw

Two-time African champions Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had 25 shots on goal in their 1-1 draw with Zambia in Group F in San Pedro.

Kings Kangwa opened the scoring for Zambia in the 23rd on a decisive pass from Patson Daka . the DRC equalized four minutes later, on a cross from Cédric Bakambu for Yoane Wissa.

Zambia's Lawrence Mulenga was the busier of the two goalkeepers, with the DRC pushing hard for a second goal. Stuttgart striker Silas Katompa Mvumpa came close to scoring in added time but was unable to put the ball in the net for the "Leopards" .