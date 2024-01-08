Welcome to Africanews

Somaliland defence minister resigns over sea access deal with Ethiopia

In this Sept. 13, 2016 photo, people gather on a pier to buy sardines from fishermen  
Ariana Cubillos/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

Somaliland's Defence Minister has resigned in protest over a deal allowing Ethiopia to use a port in the breakaway Somali region.

Abdiqani Mohamoud Ateye criticized President Muse Bihi Abdi for not consulting the ministers on the Ethiopia port deal, learning about it through the media.

Ateye, from Somaliland's Awdal region, where Ethiopia aims to establish a military base in Lughaya, cited a lack of consultation.

The agreement is said to grant Ethiopia access to the Red Sea, with reports suggesting it recognizes Somaliland's independence.

Somalia deems it an "aggression," recalling its ambassador to Addis Ababa. Diplomatic tensions led to Ethiopia's ambassador also returning to Addis Ababa.

