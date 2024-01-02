Somalia rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal

Following an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Somalia rejected a deal signed Monday between its breakaway region of Somaliland and Ethiopia.

The East African country said the pact has no legal validity and would endanger regional stability.

Mogadishu also summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia.

The port agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland would recognise the region as an independent nation in due course.

Somalia has called the deal a "clear violation" of its "sovereignty, freedom and unity".

The country called on the international community to offer its support and has appealed to the United Nations, African Union, the Arab League and regional East African grouping IGAD among others to stand with Somalia.

The deal comes only days after Somalia and Somaliland had agreed to restart dialogue, following talks last week mediated by Djibouti.

Since declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has failed to received international recognition. Somalia continues to lay claim to the region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will address parliament later on Tuesday.