UN warns of humanitarian crisis in Sudan as ceasefire talks stall

The United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention.

UN Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay revealed that nearly 25 million people in Sudan require humanitarian assistance, but escalating hostilities are hindering aid efforts.

Tremblay urged the international community, especially those with influence over the conflicting parties in Sudan, to take immediate and decisive action to halt the fighting and protect humanitarian operations intended to aid millions of civilians.

Despite these pleas, Sudanese paramilitary leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo stated his commitment to a ceasefire during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria. Dagalo highlighted the efforts taken to end the war and expressed an unwavering commitment to cease hostilities. However, he provided no specific timeline for meeting with Sudan military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

Tensions between Dagalo and Burhan, former allies turned adversaries, erupted into all-out war in April, resulting in over 12,000 reported deaths, though the actual toll may be higher, according to doctors and activists. Over 7 million people have been displaced. Despite discussions of a ceasefire, the conflict has intensified, with 300,000 people forced to flee their homes in response to attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Wad Medani.

The RSF's actions in Wad Medani raised concerns among residents, fearing potential atrocities similar to those committed in Khartoum and Darfur. The U.S. State Department has accused both the RSF and the Sudanese military of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the nine-month conflict.

While international pressure mounts, Dagalo continues his tour of African countries, meeting with leaders to discuss the ongoing crisis. Ceasefire talks between the warring factions have yet to yield progress, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.