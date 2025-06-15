Iran and Israel exchange more missiles in retaliatory attacks

More missiles and no sign of de-escalation.

Iran and Israel continued to exchange missiles during Saturday night and early on Sunday, marking the third consecutive day of mutual attacks between the two countries after Israel initially attacked Iran on Friday morning.

Israeli strikes on Saturday killed key leaders in the country’s governing theocracy. Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program, in addition to several top generals. Iran’s UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

Meanwhile, an Iranian missile that fell on a Tel Aviv neighbourhood during the night left first responders scrambling to find survivors in the rubble.

No nuclear talks

The US and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear program on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was canceled after Israel's strikes on Iran.

President Donald Trump said the US had “nothing to do with the attack on Iran” and warned Tehran against targeting US interests in retaliation.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Saturday.

Israel had reportedly informed the United States of its intention to attack Iran some time before the first strike on Friday.

International concerns

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, over the phone on Saturday. In the phone call, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China firmly opposes Israel's use of force against Iran in violation of international law.

The immediate priority is to avoid conflict escalation, keep the region from falling into greater turmoil and return to diplomacy for resolving disputes, Wang said.

He added that there is still room for a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue as military means cannot deliver lasting peace. China urged both Israel and Iran to resolve differences through dialogue and seek peaceful coexistence, Wang said, adding that China is willing to play a constructive role in supporting these efforts.