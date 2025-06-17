21 Arab and Islamic nations condemn Israel's ongoing attacks on Iran

A joint statement released on Monday by the foreign ministers of 21 Arab and Islamic countries condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression against Iran, which has been escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The statement was issued by the foreign ministers of Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. The statement said Israel's strikes on Iran violate the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

It also emphasized the necessity of "respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states" and "adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

The joint statement expressed "great concern regarding this dangerous escalation, which threatens to have serious consequences on the peace and stability of the entire region."

Stressing the importance of "diplomacy, dialogue, and adherence to the principles of good neighborliness, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter", the statement pointed out that "military means cannot bring about a lasting resolution to the ongoing crisis."