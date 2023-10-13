Morocco appoint former Spain manager Jorge Vilda as head coach

World Cup-winning former Spain coach Jorge Vilda has been appointed as the new boss of the Morocco women's team.

The 42-year-old was sacked amid the fall-out after former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy ceremony in Australia.

Vilda was a controversial figure, with a number of Spain players refusing to be part of the World Cup squad under his management, and he was criticised for applauding Rubiales when he tried to defend himself before eventually resigning.

Vilda was strongly backed by Rubiales and had been rewarded for the World Cup success with a new contract before the pressure on both eventually told.

Morocco made their World Cup debut this year and reached the knockout stages, beating South Korea and Colombia before losing to France, but the services of coach Reynald Pedros have not been retained.

A statement on frmf.ma read: "The Royal Moroccan Football Federation contracted with the Spanish coach, Mr (Jorge Vilda), to coach the women's national football team in the next stage, succeeding Mr Reynald Pedros, whose duties ended, with thanks extended to him for the work he accomplished during his mission at the helm of the women's national football team, especially the qualification to the second round of the World Cup tournament."

Since 2022, Morocco have recorded great success in football became the first African and Arab nation to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final, while its women’s team reached their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final. Moroccan clubs won all the continental cups on offer — in both men’s and women’s football.