South Africa train ahead of final World Cup pool game against Tonga

South Africa trained on Tuesday as they continued preparations for their final Pool B game against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday (1st October).

The Springboks will be looking for a bonus point performance after losing to Ireland 13-8 last Saturday (23rd September).

That defeat left South Africa second in the pool, four points behind Ireland - who play their final pool game against Scotland the following week (7th October).

Tonga are without a point from their first two games.