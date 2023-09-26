Welcome to Africanews

South Africa train ahead of final World Cup pool game against Tonga

South Africa's prop Trevor Nyakane (ground), takes part with teamates in a training session during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup, in Toulon, France on September 14, 2023  
CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

with AP

South Africa trained on Tuesday as they continued preparations for their final Pool B game against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday (1st October).

The Springboks will be looking for a bonus point performance after losing to Ireland 13-8 last Saturday (23rd September).

That defeat left South Africa second in the pool, four points behind Ireland - who play their final pool game against Scotland the following week (7th October).

Tonga are without a point from their first two games.

