South Africa train ahead of final World Cup pool game against Tonga

Springboks
South Africa trained on Tuesday as they continued preparations for their final Pool B game against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday (1st October).
The Springboks will be looking for a bonus point performance after losing to Ireland 13-8 last Saturday (23rd September).
That defeat left South Africa second in the pool, four points behind Ireland - who play their final pool game against Scotland the following week (7th October).
Tonga are without a point from their first two games.
Go to video
Ireland edges South Africa in Rugby World Cup clash of titans
01:33
South Africa'Springbok prepares for second match against Romania
00:48
Rugby world cup 2023: Springboks ruthless against Scotland
00:40
Italy flatters in record opening win over Namibia at Rugby World Cup
01:07
South Africa: Springboks say they will not fake an injury to call up Pollard for World Cup
Go to video
Springboks in isolation again after De Jager tests positive