South Africa: Springboks in search of a title in the Rugby Championship

This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional authorisation may be required.  
Copyright © africanews
Mark Baker/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa, which has won two World Cup titles since its last Rugby Championship victory in 2019, is preparing to face Australia this Saturday in Brisbane in a highly anticipated tournament.

The Springboks will be hoping to claim another title in a competition where New Zealand have dominated in recent editions.

"We can't just look to the future without thinking about the present," said Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, stressing the importance of maintaining a balance between veterans and new talent. "It's about giving youngsters an opportunity, while capitalising on the experience of established players," he said.

The Springboks, who beat Ireland in the mid-year tests before losing narrowly in the second match, appear determined to prove their place as world number one. For the match against Australia, Erasmus has decided to start 22-year-old fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, showing his faith in the new generation.

On the other side, Australia, under the leadership of Joe Schmidt, remain unbeaten this season and hope to continue this momentum. According to Joe Schmidt the team mixes "continuity and freshness", a strategy that has already paid off in the tests against Wales.

