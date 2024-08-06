Welcome to Africanews

Paris 2024 Olympics: Kipyegon recovers from his jostling with Tsegay

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya jostles with Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia during the 5,000m final at the Olympic Games on August 5, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

France

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon began her quest for a third consecutive Olympic 1,500m title on Tuesday, turning the page on an eventful evening that ultimately ended with a medal for her.

Kipyegon finished fourth in her first round and qualified for the semi-finals. The day before, in the 5,000m, Kipyegon had won a silver medal, which she lost following a disqualification for exchanging elbows with Gudaf Tsegay , before seeing it reinstated on appeal.

"It was very hard, very hard for me. But you have to accept the result ," said Kipyegon, the 1,500m world record holder. "It was a good race, with a lot of effort, but I believed in myself and it's over. Now I can focus on the 1,500m."

Tsegay was also back on track and won his race.

