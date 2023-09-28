Rugby World Cup: Pollard to play for South Africa against Tonga

France
South African opener Handre Pollard, who returned from injury and joined the national squad ten days ago, will play in the final group match against Tonga in Marseille on Sunday.
A key figure in South Africa's victory at the 2019 World Cup, Pollard was unable to take part in the pre-World Cup test matches due to a calf injury and was not initially included in the squad sent to France.
Four years ago, Pollard scored 25 points against Japan in the 1/4-final and the same number in the 1/2-final against Wales, before going on to score 22 against England, who lost the final 32-12.
The 29-year-old resumed playing for his English club Leicester on September 15, and was subsequently called up to the national squad to replace injured hooker Malcolm Marx.
South Africa's defeat by Ireland last Saturday highlighted the shortcomings of kickers Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk, making Pollard's presence even more necessary. Having already missed three penalties against Scotland, Libbok then missed a conversion and a penalty against Ireland.
South Africa's line-up against Tonga
Le Roux - Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi - (o) Pollard, (m)Reinach - Vermeulen, Wiese, Kolisi (cap.) - Orie, Etzebeth - Koch, Fourie, Nche
Substitutes: van Staden, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Mostert, Smith, Hendrikse, Kriel, Libbok
Trainer: Jacques Nienaber (AFS)
