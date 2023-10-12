Springboks gear up to face host XV de France

South Africa will face France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (Oct. 15).

France and the Springboks last met in Marseille last November, with the French battling to a narrow 30-26 win.

This time is another story, the reigning champions are determined to move forward in their campaign for a 4th Web Ellis cup.

However, they will have a tough task when the face hosts France.

The 15 de France has lost no game in their pool A campaign. Ireland edged South Africa in Rugby World Cup clash of titans in pool B.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday (Oct. 10) that the Springbok coaches were still undecided about their team selection for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final showdown against France at the iconic Stade de France, adding they are considering all options with seven, six or five forwards on the bench.

After suffering an injury French captain Antoine Dupont was back to training. It was up to the coaches now whether the star scrumhalf was fit to lead France or come off the bench against the Springboks.

In their only World Cup meeting, in the 1995 semi-finals, France lost to the Springboks 19-15.