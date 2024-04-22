Springboks confirm their Test fixture list for the rest of the year

Four-times Rugby World Cup champions, South Africa, have confirmed their fixture list for the rest of the year.

The line-up will see the Springboks start and end the 2024 Test season with games against Wales, the first at Twickenham, London, on 22 June and the last in Cardiff on 23 November.

Captain Siya Kolosi and his team’s 13-match run will also see them face off against world number two, Ireland, and a maiden game against Portugal.

The Boks will also play against Argentina, Scotland, England, and Australia.

And fellow RWC finalists, New Zealand, will return to South Africa for a two-Test series in August and September as part of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said they we really looking forward to heading to Europe again.

He says the team wants to measure itself against the world’s top sides consistently and facing Scotland, Wales, and England at the end of the year will be fantastic for the players.

Springbok fixtures:

Saturday, 22 June: SA v Wales (Twickenham, London)

Saturday, 6 July: SA v Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA v Ireland (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA v Portugal (Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday, 10 August: Australia v SA (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Saturday, 17 August: Australia v SA (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Saturday, 31 August: SA v New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 21 September: Argentina v SA (venue TBC)

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Sunday, 10 November: Scotland v SA (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, 16 November: England v SA (Twickenham, London)

Saturday, 23 November: Wales v SA (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)