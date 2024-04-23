Usain Bolt hails Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid

**Former sprinter and football fan Usain Bolt praised Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday.

**

During a press conference, the Jamaican sprinter said that Bellingham has "impressed a lot of people, not just me."

"Coming into Real Madrid we expected great things from him but he's stepped up to a level that we didn't expect […]," said Bolt. "He's shown his young talent that he will be among the top footballers throughout his career… The young generation is really stepping up, so big up to the Jude."

Bolt met Bellingham on the red carpet ahead of the Laureus ceremony, where the pair re-enacted Bellingham's open arms goal celebration, which was seen again on Sunday after a stoppage time El Clasico winner against Barcelona.

It was Bellingham's 21st goal of an extraordinary first season in Madrid, which could yet end up with a LaLiga and Champions League double for the 20-year-old.

The England midfielder won the World Breakthrough of the Year prize at this year's Laureus Awards.

In its 25th year, the Laureus Awards celebrate leading names in sport, with awards made in eight categories.

Other awardwinners include Aitana Bonmatí for Sportswoman of the Year and Novak Djokovic for Sportsman of the Year.